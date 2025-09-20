NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.94.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $205.53 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

