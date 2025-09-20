Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stock Position Increased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 0.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $37,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,418.40. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,226.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $521.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,212.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,139.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.87.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

