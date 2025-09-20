Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Holdings Decreased by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 2.0% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,328.87.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,226.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $521.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,212.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,139.63. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.