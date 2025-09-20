Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Insider Christopher Swenson Sells 18,428 Shares

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Swenson sold 18,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $23,403.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,538,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,764.19. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nerdy Trading Down 1.5%

NRDY stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.86. Nerdy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 77.11%. The business had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Nerdy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Nerdy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Nerdy from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

View Our Latest Report on Nerdy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,650,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 74,233 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nerdy by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 204,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.