Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Insider Christopher Swenson Sells 18,428 Shares

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Swenson sold 18,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $23,403.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,538,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,764.19. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nerdy Trading Down 1.5%
NRDY stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.86. Nerdy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.18.
Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 77.11%. The business had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Nerdy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nerdy
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,650,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 74,233 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nerdy by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 204,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nerdy Company Profile
Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.
