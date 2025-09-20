NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBTB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.60. NBT Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $52.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.37.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.43%.

In related news, Director David J. Nasca sold 19,603 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $851,162.26. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,952.20. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1,645.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2,902.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

