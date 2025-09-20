Nanobiotix (NBTX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its H1 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, September 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.2930) per share and revenue of $3.7190 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming H1 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 11:40 AM ET.

Nanobiotix Stock Performance

Shares of NBTX opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. Nanobiotix has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners set a $14.00 target price on Nanobiotix in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

