N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Approximately 2,320,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,972,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).
N4 Pharma Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.16 million, a PE ratio of -161.29 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.45.
N4 Pharma Company Profile
RNA therapeutics are set to impact the treatment of a wide range of diseases and Nuvec® has several key advantages for RNA gene delivery including the ability to deliver multiple RNA therapies in a single particle, ease of manufacturing, protection of the RNA payload to allow for oral delivery, no unwanted immune response and excellent stability and storage.
N4 Pharma is building out its preclinical data set and working towards first-in-human clinical data to support significant licensing deals for its Nuvec® platform with gene therapy partners.
N4 Pharma’s lead programme, N4 101, is an oral anti-inflammatory product for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) which serves as a proof-of-concept programme showcasing all the benefits of the Nuvec® platform.
