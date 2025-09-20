My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 590 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Center Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

