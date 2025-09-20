My Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 434.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480,835 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 4,775.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,338 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,717,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6,607.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,235 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average is $53.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

