My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,529 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,545,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $190,961,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,932,000. Sofi Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5,413.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 924,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,463,000 after purchasing an additional 907,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johns Hopkins University raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,822,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,404,000 after acquiring an additional 905,600 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 28.8%

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $67.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.65.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

