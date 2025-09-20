My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $113.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.