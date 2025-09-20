My Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,453,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,415,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,493,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,233,000 after buying an additional 168,877 shares during the period. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $121.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average of $105.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $122.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

