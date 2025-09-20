My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 5,883 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,147,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 358,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 118,634 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8,428,081.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 927,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 927,089 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

