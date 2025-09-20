Morpho Price Hits $2.04 (MORPHO)

Morpho (MORPHO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Morpho token can currently be bought for approximately $2.04 or 0.00001760 BTC on exchanges. Morpho has a market cap of $228.37 million and $29.78 million worth of Morpho was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Morpho has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Morpho

Morpho launched on November 20th, 2024. Morpho’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,000,000 tokens. Morpho’s official Twitter account is @morpholabs. Morpho’s official message board is morpho.org/blog. Morpho’s official website is morpho.org.

Morpho Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpho (MORPHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Morpho has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 338,801,056.20179054 in circulation. The last known price of Morpho is 2.06887647 USD and is down -7.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $33,121,457.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://morpho.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpho directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpho should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpho using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

