Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 771 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Medtronic by 3,577.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $461,850. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.37. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.24%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

