Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 73 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,223,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 182,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 178.8% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $163.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.57 and a 1-year high of $175.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day moving average is $135.73.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Melius assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

