Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 690 Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 28,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,289,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 423,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 15,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $73.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,402.43. This trade represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ MNST opened at $64.13 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.