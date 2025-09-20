Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 3,528 Shares of PAR Technology Corporation $PAR

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.05% of PAR Technology worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 8,631.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 415.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 34,837 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 30.6% during the first quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 326,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after acquiring an additional 76,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on PAR Technology from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

PAR Technology Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE PAR opened at $42.40 on Friday. PAR Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 20.64%.The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

