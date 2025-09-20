Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 139 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $230.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.64. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.71 and a 1 year high of $249.99.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $11,318,499.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,808.60. This represents a 58.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 7,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $1,670,583.24. Following the sale, the director owned 153,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,899,720.24. The trade was a 4.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,224,646 shares of company stock worth $720,005,171. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Snowflake from $219.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNOW

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.