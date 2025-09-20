Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 118 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.32.

In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $528,867.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,560.61. This trade represents a 20.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $239,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,822.57. This trade represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,825 shares of company stock worth $32,532,671 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $250.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.02 and a 200-day moving average of $226.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.76 and a 12-month high of $252.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

