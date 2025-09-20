Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.69 Million Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,377 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $34,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Adobe by 20.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 110.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 9.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 62,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.63.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $365.90 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The firm has a market cap of $155.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

