Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.58 Million Stake in Belden Inc $BDC

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 34.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Belden by 23.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Belden Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $130.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.13. Belden Inc has a 1 year low of $83.18 and a 1 year high of $133.77.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $671.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.82 million. Belden had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 8.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Belden has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that Belden Inc will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Belden from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other news, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $934,190.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,802.74. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

