Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total value of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,964,266.44. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $695.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $668.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $504.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.19. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.00 and a 52-week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.62%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 19.900-20.050 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.080-5.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.