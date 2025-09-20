Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,032 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,103,000 after purchasing an additional 33,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paylocity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.59.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total transaction of $303,462.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,573.22. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $164.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.30. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $400.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.