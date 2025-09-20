Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 24.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 37.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 44,687 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in EOG Resources by 30.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 182,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of EOG stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.85.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius Research began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.