Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.6667.

MC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515.84. This represents a 97.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $189,639.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,544.68. The trade was a 26.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 214.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,747 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $46,762,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,161.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 661,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,231,000 after buying an additional 609,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 32.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,548,000 after buying an additional 579,529 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth $31,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of MC opened at $77.11 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.71.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $365.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 14.31%.Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.36%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

