Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 3,700 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in State Street were worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in State Street by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in State Street by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in State Street by 984.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $113.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.60 and a 200 day moving average of $99.52. State Street Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $116.37.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Bank of America boosted their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Cfra Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

