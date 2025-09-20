Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Nutrien by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTR. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.39.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.14%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

