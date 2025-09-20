Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 1,900 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $8,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 27,298.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,744,100,000 after buying an additional 661,717 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,686,000 after acquiring an additional 297,734 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,163,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 1,316.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 193,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 179,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,668,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,276,553,000 after purchasing an additional 178,976 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. This trade represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock opened at $330.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.10. Insulet Corporation has a 12-month low of $225.37 and a 12-month high of $353.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The company had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Barclays upped their price target on Insulet from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insulet from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.06.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

