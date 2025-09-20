Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 179,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,455,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579,379 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,568,000 after buying an additional 3,791,597 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth $81,306,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,753,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,250,000 after buying an additional 607,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 7,238.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,660,000 after buying an additional 531,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $61.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.38.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 89.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

