Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $62.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

