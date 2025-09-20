Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $7.36 Million Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Toast were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Toast by 57.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 862.1% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Toast by 29.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,720 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $83,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 890,818 shares in the company, valued at $43,097,774.84. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul D. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 226,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,682.96. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,342 shares of company stock worth $3,804,710. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.06 and a beta of 2.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.30.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

