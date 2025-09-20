Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $9,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,464,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,048 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29,094.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,290,000 after buying an additional 1,212,368 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 400.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,580,000 after purchasing an additional 854,325 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $74,789,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,981,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $232.87 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.30 and a 12 month high of $255.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.