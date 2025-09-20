Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1,311.3% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 312,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,148,000 after acquiring an additional 290,564 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 103,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock opened at $131.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.46.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

