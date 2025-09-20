Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stake in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Twilio by 4,280.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,463,000 after buying an additional 254,132 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Twilio by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,970 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 9,692.0% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWLO opened at $106.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 887.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $151.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.58.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $191,433.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 146,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,468,935.04. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $1,591,430.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 246,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,912,181.16. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.78.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

