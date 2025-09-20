Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys New Shares in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 9.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 9.5% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 196,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $35,078,061.63. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,424,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,693,149.02. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 136,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $24,946,933.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 311,728 shares in the company, valued at $56,965,174.72. The trade was a 30.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,590,000 shares of company stock worth $464,430,639 over the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $182.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.58 and its 200-day moving average is $166.11. Ares Management Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.63 and a 12 month high of $200.49. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.