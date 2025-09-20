Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 5,300 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $11,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 284.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 120.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $294.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,089.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.87. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $318.46.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,441,490. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,642.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,878 shares of company stock worth $9,266,002. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

