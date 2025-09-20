Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) versus International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Head to Head Contrast

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) and International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and International Land Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi Estate 12.09% 5.65% 1.91% International Land Alliance -101.31% -25.93% -11.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and International Land Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi Estate 0 0 0 1 4.00 International Land Alliance 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Mitsubishi Estate has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Land Alliance has a beta of -0.74, indicating that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mitsubishi Estate and International Land Alliance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi Estate $10.37 billion 2.74 $1.27 billion $1.04 21.85 International Land Alliance $8.10 million 3.27 $3.05 million ($0.02) -11.50

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than International Land Alliance. International Land Alliance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mitsubishi Estate beats International Land Alliance on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi Estate

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports. It also engages in the construction, sales, management, and leasing of developed condominiums and residential houses; design and contract construction of custom-built houses; renovation and sales of condominiums; real estate brokerage; dark fiber leasing and data center housing business; provision of real estate investment, such as asset management services to investment corporations and real estate funds; architectural design and engineering business; cooling and heating supply business; and parking management business. In addition, the company plans and operates logistics facilities; purchases, manufactures, processes, and sells construction materials; constructs prefabricated housing using cross-laminated timber and laminated wood; constructs, manufactures, and sells furniture and household items; offers financial consulting and investment advisory services; and develops and manages information systems and software. Further, it plans, develops, and operates GYYM, a platform service for fitness facilities; Ele-Cinema, a content distribution service that utilizes projectors in elevators; WELL ROOM, a healthcare portal site for foreign residents; and delivery and takeout systems. Additionally, the company produces and sells agricultural products; and offers walking tour entertainment content, human resources, land management, and landscaping services. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About International Land Alliance

(Get Free Report)

International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; enhance the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.