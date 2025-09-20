Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $404,385,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,585.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,511,000 after buying an additional 3,713,301 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $128,542,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $70,685,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Melius Research assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.32.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

