Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 281 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. $CQP

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CQP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 503.86% and a net margin of 24.62%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.24%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

