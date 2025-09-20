Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $94.54 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP $ET

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,214,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 181,029 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 3.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.15% of Energy Transfer worth $94,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 5.80%.The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $23,436,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 69,178,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,938,360.72. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

