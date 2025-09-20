Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 1,075 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $84.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Galvan Research reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $91.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

