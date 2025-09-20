Matthew Liebowitz Sells 50,000 Shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Stock

Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) EVP Matthew Liebowitz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,722.15. The trade was a 46.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Element Solutions stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $625.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.45 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 9.66%.Element Solutions’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,932,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,732,000 after buying an additional 2,688,056 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,424,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,250 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP boosted its position in Element Solutions by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 4,656,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,265 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,308,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,590,000 after acquiring an additional 628,181 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,699,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Fermium Researc upgraded Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.