Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Invests $1.50 Million in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,305,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,669,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002,551 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $4,613,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,224,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,432,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 7,975.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 783,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,225,000 after acquiring an additional 773,947 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $753.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $738.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $771.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $939.86.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The business's revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,578 shares in the company, valued at $47,903,686.74. This trade represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 target price (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

