Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Invests $41,000 in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised Pediatrix Medical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.30. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $468.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.37 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

