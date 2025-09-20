Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Acquires New Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $469.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $493.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $387.03 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI set a $491.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.27.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

