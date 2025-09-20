Mark David Brazeal Sells 10,646 Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 10,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.38, for a total value of $3,836,605.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 345,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,641,026.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark David Brazeal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 17th, Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38.

On Monday, June 23rd, Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1%

AVGO opened at $344.94 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $308.05 and a 200-day moving average of $247.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 87.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,276,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,071,601,000 after buying an additional 873,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,827,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $18,579,549,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AVGO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.48.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

