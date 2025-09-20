Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. GHE LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2%

MPC opened at $185.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $186.28.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

