Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.50.

MFI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

TSE:MFI opened at C$34.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52-week low of C$19.61 and a 52-week high of C$36.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.89%.

In related news, insider Andreas Liris sold 1,000 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.77, for a total transaction of C$34,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$486,814.77. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. Also, insider Olajumoke Fagbemi purchased 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$35.71 per share, with a total value of C$94,665.62. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at C$95,665.48. This trade represents a 9,467.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc is a consumer-packaged meats company. It produces prepared meats and meals, fresh pork, and poultry and turkey products. The company also has agribusiness operations. These operations supply livestock to the meat products business operations. Its main markets are Canada, the United States, Japan, and China.

