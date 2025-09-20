Macy’s (NYSE:M) EVP Danielle Kirgan Sells 100,000 Shares

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) EVP Danielle Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 136,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,857.75. This trade represents a 42.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE M opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.78. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.69.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,868,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,743,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,627,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,260,000 after buying an additional 4,920,821 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 269.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,229,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,683,000 after buying an additional 3,813,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,283,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after buying an additional 2,639,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

